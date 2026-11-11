Nemili toll plaza to go barrier-free from November 12

Under the Multi Lane Free Flow (MLFF) system, vehicles will no longer have to stop or slow down at toll booths for payment. The technology uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) readers to detect FASTags and AI-enabled Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to capture vehicle registration numbers. The system will match the two sets of data in real time and automatically deduct the toll from the linked account.

Nemili is the second toll plaza in Tamil Nadu to adopt the system after Paranur near Chengalpattu on GST Road, which switched to barrier-free collection on October 1. NHAI is also likely to introduce the system at Chennasamudaram near Walajah on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway after trial operations.

The technology is expected to eliminate queues at toll plazas, cut travel time and fuel consumption, and reduce vehicular emissions. It will also lower the operational and maintenance costs associated with conventional toll plazas.