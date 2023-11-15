Nemili ryots feeling cheated by Tangedco official

RANIPET: Farmers of Kariyakudal in Nemili Taluk of Ranipet district are feeling cheated by the Tangedco officials, who took money for mending a defunct transformer but failed to do the job.

It is said that the farmers had complained with Tangedco as the local transformer was impaired and they were unable to draw water. A Junior Engineer (JE) who attended to their complaint demanded Rs 18,000 to repair the equipment.

Though farmers pooled money and paid the Tangedco official and promised to pay the balance of Rs 8,000 later, the latter after pocketing the money is now playing hide and seek and handing out excuses when cornered by farmers.

As farmer Nedumaran (name changed) said, “We did not feel the pinch till now due to rain, but with transplanting operations about to start, we do not know what to do if we are unable to get power to energize the pump sets.”

The reason attributed to the non-functioning of the transformer is said to be the overload as the adjoining transformer to which this one is linked also acts as a feeder for two other existing connections. The farmers had raised the issue at the local agricultural grievances day meet. Sources said that the Arakkonam ADE had demanded to know why they aired the matter in the meeting, the farmers replied that this was done because no action was taken for more than a month despite their complaints.

Similar is the fate of another transformer in the town which was removed four months ago and is yet to be replaced. Consumers were connected to another transformer to ensure continued supply.

When asked, the ADE told DT Next, “The JE concerned is absent and hence I have got another person in his place and he is looking into the matter. We shall try to do the needful at the earliest.”

Meanwhile, the local area Tangedco foreman confirmed that the JE not reporting for duty was true. “We shall try to solve the issue at the earliest as it has come to our notice only now,” he said.

But to date, there has been no action while farmers are ruing about handing out cash to the official.