Nellaiappar temple elephant Gandhimathi dies at 56

CHENNAI: Gandhimathi, the 56-year-old female elephant of the Nellaiappar - Kanthimathi Ambal temple in Tirunelveli, passed away on Saturday morning following prolonged health issues.

The elephant had been under intensive medical care since 2020 due to age-related ailments, including severe arthritis. Due to old age, this elephant was suffering from joint pain on her legs and was unable to walk.

For the past few days, Gandhimathi faced additional health issues, including difficulty in sleeping. Around 3 am on January 11, the elephant suddenly laid down, and could not get up after that. The temple officials tried to get the elephant to stand up again but failed.

Upon receiving information, the higher officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department send Sripuram Veterinary Hospital chief Dr Murugan, Tirunelveli district forest officer Dr Manoharan, Madurai district forest officer Dr Kalaivanan, Ramayanpatti Veterinary College and Research Institute assistant professor Selvamanikandan, and others, who rushed to the temple and inspected the elephant.

This medical team collected the elephant's blood sample and sent it for testing. On Saturday evening, two large cranes were brought into the temple to try and lift her. Even as the doctors were struggling to wake her up and provide treatment, Gandhimathi died.

The elephant was donated to the temple in 1985 by Nainar Pillai.

Gandhimathi was the central figure in all festivals that took place in Tirunelveli district, leading the processions with grandeur.