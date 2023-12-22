Nellai, T’kudi flood-hit families to get Rs 6,000

MADURAI: After inspecting the flood-affected areas in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli on Thursday, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 6,000 each to the families affected by floods that wreaked havoc in these two districts.

Every family card holder in the worst-affected taluks of Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli district can avail of the relief.

As for Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts, the compensation would be Rs 1,000 each for family card holders.

Talking to reporters at Tirunelveli Trade Centre, Stalin said he communicated through voice and video calls with many of those stranded and put up at relief centres after being rescued by helicopters.

“The government has enhanced compensation for loss of human life from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Also, an enhanced compensation of Rs 10,000 for flood-damaged areas, Rs 17,000 per hectare for paddy fields destroyed over 33 per cent, Rs 28,500 per hectare of damaged trees and crops, and Rs 8,500 per hectare of rainfed crops would be given,” the CM said.

Further, compensation of Rs 37,500 for each of the cattle loss, Rs 4,000 for the death of a goat/sheep, Rs 50,000 for the destroyed fishing net, and Rs 15,000 for the damaged net would be given. A damaged country boat (vallam) will get Rs 1 lakh in compensation while a damaged mechanized boat will get Rs 7.5 lakh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given his nod to provide a disaster relief fund of Rs 2,000 crore in the first phase to the flood-hit southern districts, Stalin informed.

The Centre has provided disaster relief funds of only Rs 450 crore for Chennai which is not adequate, said the CM adding that the State government incurred an expenditure of Rs 1,500 crore for flood restoration works in the capital city.

The CM said floods that struck Chennai and southern districts should be treated as “heavy disasters” and sought additional central funds. He also urged the Centre to declare Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi as worst disaster-hit districts and extend disaster funds without delay.