Nellai Siddha Medical College to get a makeover at Rs 35 cr

CHENNAI: The State Health Department will undertake the construction of a new outpatient building at the Government Siddha Medical College and Hospital (BSMS) at Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli.

Currently, 565 students are studying in BSMS, and 170 students are pursuing their post-graduation at the college.

The infrastructure development works are being undertaken at a cost of Rs 35.63 crore. Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced that the works would begin soon at the hospital.

“It’s necessary to develop an outpatient unit as 600-700 patients from Tirunelveli and nearby districts are being treated daily in the outpatient department attached to the college,” he explained. “This will increase the number of outpatients and provide new modern treatment and better training for students.”

A new hostel for men will also be constructed within the premises to offer accommodation and quality food to students. The existing academic building will house laboratories and an exam hall. Additionally, he announced that a multi-disciplinary dental clinic with advanced equipment would be set up in four government medical college hospitals in the State at a cost of Rs 4.50 crore.

The project will be undertaken in Salem, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tirunelveli under the Tamil Nadu Health Reforms Project, with the help of World Bank to improve the health infrastructure across the State. The WHO estimates that oral diseases will affect more than 350 crore people worldwide, and 3 out of 4 would be from developing countries such as India.

“Due to insufficient availability of oral and dental medical treatment centres, access to good oral healthcare is limited,” he said. “The objective of the project is to provide high quality dental care services on par with the services provided in private hospitals and clinics.”

Of the total allotment, the construction work will be carried out at a cost of Rs 1.05 crore and the procurement of dental equipment will be worth Rs 3.45 crore for the four medical colleges.