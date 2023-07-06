Nellai Mahila court awards life term to 30-yr-old man in murder case

MADURAI: Mahila Court in Tirunelveli on Wednesday convicted a thirty-year old man of murder and sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment. According to prosecution, Anthonyraj of Kanarpatti village in Manur taluk of Tirunelveli district was accused of murdering his relative Anthonyammal of the same locality over a family dispute. On July 22 in 2020, Anthonyraj trespassed into a house, where the victim stayed alone, and hacked her to death. Manur police filed a case and arrested the accused. Sessions Judge G Vijayakumar, after cross examining witnesses, found him guilty and pronounced the sentence. Besides, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused, sources said.