Nellai dist court awards Rs 30.5 lakh compensation to kin of accident victim

MADURAI: Fourth Additional District Court in Tirunelveli has awarded a compensation of Rs 30,51,760 to a road accident victim, who died on October 15 in 2020, sources said on Thursday.

According to the prosecution, a 29-year-old construction worker M Narayanaselvan of Seenanthoppu near Arumuganeri of Thoothukudi district was hit by a truck while riding on a bike on LF Road in Kayalpattinam.

The victim, who sustained grievous injuries in the accident, was admitted to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, where a doctor declared him dead. The aggrieved family members including the victim’s parents, wife, daughter and sisters moved the Additional District Court in Tirunelveli and filed a petition seeking compensation.

Judge Thirumagal after examining the witnesses, directed an insurance company to award compensation of Rs 30, 51,760 to the family of the victim and also to pay an interest rate of 7.5 percent and cost of expenses.