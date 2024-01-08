Nellai Collector warns of heavy flow in Tamirabarani

MADURAI: Tirunelveli Collector warned people living along the banks of Tamirabarani to be cautious, as there is possibility of heavy inflow into the river from Sunday evening.

The major dams in the districts are receiving considerable inflow due to heavy rains in catchment areas along the Western Ghats. Collector KP Karthikeyan said as safety measure, about 5,000 to 7,000 cusecs of water could be released into the river. Hence, people are advised not to approach the river. There’s no flood alert, but people should be cautious.

The MeT Department predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in some places of the district for a day or two, the Collector added. The water level in Papanasam dam, which has a maximum storage capacity of 143 feet, stood at 142.20 ft. The level in Manimuthar dam (118 ft) stood at 114.29 ft, sources said. According to sources, 3,000 cusecs of water from Papanasam and Manimuthar dam has been released into the river on Sunday evening. Nalumukku received 68 mm, the highest amount of rainfall.