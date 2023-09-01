Nellai BJP functionary killed; kin demand arrest of DMK cadre

MADURAI: Tension prevailed at Palayamkottai on Thursday in the wake of the BJP functionary’s murder, which occurred on Wednesday night.

The victim has been identified as Jagan (34), BJP’s youth wing secretary, Tirunelveli Town. He was a resident of KTC Nagar, Palayamkottai.

On Wednesday night, an armed gang followed him in two bikes and at Moolikulam near Palayamkottai when he was alone, hacked him indiscriminately and fled. The BJP leader succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital, sources said. Police personnel attached to Palayamkottai station inspected the scene of crime and held inquiries. Police suspect previous enmity to be the reason behind the murder. Enraged by the killing of Jagan, his relatives and BJP cadre thronged Moolikulam and lodged a protest on Thursday condemning the murder and demanded the arrest of those responsible for the crime. The aggrieved relatives claimed that Prabu, a DMK functionary, was behind the murder and appealed to the police to arrest Prabu and his relatives.

The victim’s relatives also blocked a portion of Tiruchendur Road and refused to accept the body until their demands were met. Police personnel held talks with the protesting relatives, however, they refused to budge. Then police personnel forcefully evicted the protesters from the scene. The Palayamkottai police, who filed a case, picked up seven suspects for interrogation, sources said.