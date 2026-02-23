‘Neither TN vs Delhi, nor about NDA, this poll is war between CM Stalin and Vijay’

"The coming election is not between Tamil Nadu and Delhi. It is not about the NDA. This is an Assembly election. Why confuse people," he asked, in an apparent rebuttal to Stalin's remarks framing the contest as one between the State and the New Delhi and the NDA.

Vijay asserted that the poll would be Tamil Nadu people versus DMK rule and went further to say, "If I must put it briefly, it is Vijay versus Stalin." He alleged that corruption, bribery and administrative inefficiency marked the present regime and claimed that "all parties are uniting against me because I stand against corruption with the people."