Neither Modi nor ED can frighten us, says Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: Launching an all-out assault against Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP, state sports minister and DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin said that unlike the AIADMK, neither Modi nor Enforcement Directorate (ED) could frighten them.

Campaigning for the party’s sitting MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian in Chennai South constituency late Tuesday, Udhayanidhi said, “In the last ten years, they (BJP) unleashed the ED, CBI and IT and enslaved the AIADMK led by Edappadi K Palaniswami. The BJP intends to enslave us (DMK) too. Will we be frightened? Neither Modi nor ED or his daddy will frighten us. We are prepared for anything.”

“If you respect us, we will respect you. We are asking for AIIMS, and scrapping of NEET and CAA,” he added, wondering what has become of the CAG report which unearthed Rs 7.5 lakh crore scam in the ten-year Modi regime. Referring to Governor R N Ravi, he said, “he made all attempts to usurp the rights of the state. He is not RN Ravi. He is RSS Ravi, Sanghi Ravi.” Recalling the Governor’s address in which the incumbent state governor skipped the names of Ambedkar, Periyar, Anna and Kalaignar, Udhayanidhi said that they (BJP) are trying to control the state clandestine through the Governor. “In the last ten years, the linguistic, educational and financial rights of the state have been lost. We must retrieve everything,” he said.

Earlier campaigning for his brother Dayanidhi Maran in Central Chennai, Udhayanidhi said, “When Chennai was ravaged by floods, we did not go home for three days. Brother Maran, DMK members and I were on field with the people for three days continuously. Did you see any AIADMK members on the ground? You must question them (AIADMK) when they come for campaigning. People voted for the DMK and elected our leader Chief Minister (MK Stalin). Our leader did not fall on anyone’s feet to become Chief Minister. Our leader did not crawl beneath the table to become CM.”

Canvassing for his Chennai North candidate Dr Kalanidhi Veerasamy, Udhayanidhi flagged the fuel price issue and said, “What was the price of an LPG cylinder in 2014? It was Rs 450. PM Modi increased it by Rs 800.”