Neighbours rush to help during Kancheepuram house fire, injured after two LPG cylinders explode

CHENNAI: Seven people sustained severe burn injuries after two LPG cylinders exploded during a house fire in Thathanur village near Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram on Monday night (June 15).
Police said Murugan, his wife Nandini, their two children and Murugan’s mother-in-law were residing on the ground floor of the house, while construction work was underway on the first floor.
Though the structural work had been completed, electrical and plumbing works were still in progress. Police said on Monday night the fire broke out in the newly constructed portion on the first floor and quickly spread to the ground floor. On noticing the blaze, the family escaped safely through the rear entrance of the house.
Meanwhile, neighbours rushed to the spot and attempted to extinguish the fire using water buckets and cans. Meanwhile, the police and the fire and rescue team were also alerted.
However, during the efforts to douse the fire, two LPG cylinders kept in the kitchen exploded, injuring seven neighbours who had come to help. The injured were identified as Purushothaman, Simon Vignesh, Sarath, Selvaraj, Thilagar, Chiranjeevi and another resident.
They were admitted to the Sriperumbudur Government Hospital and a private hospital in Thandalam for treatment. Police sources said two persons, including Chiranjeevi, suffered more than 60 per cent burn injuries. Fire and rescue team from Oragadam rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.
Oragadam police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Preliminary inquiries revealed that workers may have discarded cigarette butts without properly extinguishing them, causing nearby construction debris to catch fire. Further investigation is in progress.