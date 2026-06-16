Neighbours rush to help during Kancheepuram house fire, injured after two LPG cylinders explode

Police said Murugan, his wife Nandini, their two children and Murugan’s mother-in-law were residing on the ground floor of the house, while construction work was underway on the first floor.

Though the structural work had been completed, electrical and plumbing works were still in progress. Police said on Monday night the fire broke out in the newly constructed portion on the first floor and quickly spread to the ground floor. On noticing the blaze, the family escaped safely through the rear entrance of the house.