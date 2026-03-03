Nehru's department contemplating review plea in cash-for-jobs allegation: Government

In his contempt petition, MP Inbadurai stated that bribes ranging from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 35 lakh were sought from candidates to fill 2,538 posts of Assistant Engineers, Junior Engineers, and others. He pointed out that he had approached the court as no FIR had been registered, which then directed the DVAC to register cases.

However, the DVAC had failed to take any effective steps to implement the order in its true letter and spirit, he stated, adding that the authority was deliberately not registering a case against the Minister due to extraneous considerations and political influence, thereby defeating the purpose of the order.