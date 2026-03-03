Nehru's department contemplating review plea in cash-for-jobs allegation: Government

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption is contemplating filing a review petition against the order directing registration of an FIR in connection with the alleged cash-for-jobs scam in Minister KN Nehru's Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, the government informed the Madras High Court.
In his contempt petition, MP Inbadurai stated that bribes ranging from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 35 lakh were sought from candidates to fill 2,538 posts of Assistant Engineers, Junior Engineers, and others. He pointed out that he had approached the court as no FIR had been registered, which then directed the DVAC to register cases.
However, the DVAC had failed to take any effective steps to implement the order in its true letter and spirit, he stated, adding that the authority was deliberately not registering a case against the Minister due to extraneous considerations and political influence, thereby defeating the purpose of the order.
Pointing out that the essential ingredients of civil contempt had been identified, Inbadurai has sought to punish the Director of the DVAC for wilful disobedience of the court order.
The contempt petition came up for hearing before a Bench comprising Chief Justice MM Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan. Senior Counsel V Raghavachari, appearing for the MP, argued that it had been 10 days since the Bench's order and despite directing that the case be registered, no action had been taken by the authorities.
Advocate General PS Raman informed that the DVAC was contemplating moving a review petition against the Bench's order. Following this, the Bench directed the DVAC to file a detailed counter and adjourned the plea.