Nehru visits protesting farmers, promises to fulfill their demands

TIRUCHY: Local Administration Minister KN Nehru visited the agitating farmers on indefinite hunger strike and assured them of fulfilling their demands here on Friday.

Members of Desiya Thenninthiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam led by state president P Ayyakannu have commenced their indefinite strike for various demands, including profitable price for the agriculture produces, allowing the tenant farmers who cultivate the temple lands, release of monthly due of water from Karnataka and permitting the Sangam members to go and protest for their demands in Delhi.

They have been initiating a novel protest on each day and on Friday, the 15th day of the protest; the farmers wore flowers on their ears and continued their protest.

While they were raising slogans in support of their demand, Minister KN Nehru happened to cross the venue and on seeing the protesting farmers, the Minister went to the protest venue along with Collector M Pradeep Kumar and held talks with the agitating farmers.

The farmers put forth their demands in a petition and handed over it to the Minister. The Minister who received the petition assured them of initiating steps to fulfill their demands. “The demands that could be solved by the state government would be taken to the knowledge of the Chief Minister MK Stalin and get them a solution for their long standing problems,” Nehru assured the farmers.



Speaking to reporters, Ayyakannu said, “Nehru assured us of fulfilling the demands. We have also sought permission to meet the CM and the Minister assured us of getting an appointment.”