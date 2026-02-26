Nehru to join list of ministers with graft FIRs soon: EPS

Speaking to party workers in the Tambaram and Pallavaram constituencies as part of the ‘Makkalai Kaapom, Tamizhagathai Meetpom’ (Save the People, Reclaim Tamil Nadu) campaign, Palaniswami targeted DMK functionaries. He alleged that V Senthilbalaji functions as if he is a minister without a portfolio, holding meetings from his residence.

Palaniswami alleged rampant corruption in the state administration over the past five years. He specifically claimed that during Balaji’s tenure as the Minister for Prohibition and Excise, an additional Rs 10 was collected per bottle sold at Tasmac outlets. He alleged that this practice resulted in a massive scam amounting to Rs 24,000 crore over the five-year period.

The AIADMK leader further accused the DMK government of awarding tenders without proper financial allocation.