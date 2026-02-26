Nehru to join list of ministers with graft FIRs soon: EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami launched a broadside against the ruling DMK on Thursday, accusing ministers of corruption and the government of failing on key fronts like law and order.
Speaking to party workers in the Tambaram and Pallavaram constituencies as part of the ‘Makkalai Kaapom, Tamizhagathai Meetpom’ (Save the People, Reclaim Tamil Nadu) campaign, Palaniswami targeted DMK functionaries. He alleged that V Senthilbalaji functions as if he is a minister without a portfolio, holding meetings from his residence.
Palaniswami alleged rampant corruption in the state administration over the past five years. He specifically claimed that during Balaji’s tenure as the Minister for Prohibition and Excise, an additional Rs 10 was collected per bottle sold at Tasmac outlets. He alleged that this practice resulted in a massive scam amounting to Rs 24,000 crore over the five-year period.
The AIADMK leader further accused the DMK government of awarding tenders without proper financial allocation.
Referring to allegations of corruption in the Municipal Administration Department, Palaniswami noted that despite the AIADMK filing a complaint and receiving a court order to register a case, no FIR has been filed yet. He predicted that once the election notification is issued, expected in the second week of March, an FIR would be registered against Minister KN Nehru "in accordance with the law."
Meanwhile, the AIADMK chief claimed that the party's poll promise of Rs 10,000 relief for families to overcome economic hardship caused by the DMK regime is becoming a super hit. People will vote us to power as they are struggling with the EB fare hike and property tax hike, and will see our announcement as a relief, he claimed.
In another development, NDA ally IJK conducted seat-sharing talks with the AIADMK. After conducting negotiations, party chief Parivendhar told the media that he has sought 7 seats for the party. IJK is the first party to begin seat talks with the NDA's leader in the State, AIADMK.