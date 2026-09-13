MK Stalin underwent torture when CM Vijay was just a toddler: Nehru on MISA row

He cited MDMK general secretary Vaiko’s repeated references to the episode, saying Vaiko had travelled from Tirunelveli and visited Stalin in prison. Nehru also recalled the torture Stalin underwent in custody, saying former MP C Chittibabu had shielded Stalin during the assault and later died, while Stalin’s jaw was broken.

He said TVK chief and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was only a year old when Stalin was arrested under MISA and accused him of now claiming that the detention was not politically motivated. “There is adequate evidence available in the government records on the arrest of Stalin, and the minister R Nirmalkumar can refer to them and get clarification,” he said.

Nehru dared the TVK to declare Rahul Gandhi as its Prime Ministerial candidate and “wait for the consequences” from the BJP.