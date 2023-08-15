Nehru promises to restore original wage to conservancy staff

TIRUCHY: Conservancy workers in the district staged a protest in front of the Srirangam zonal office on Monday demanding disbursement of the promised wage of Rs 570 per day as the private firm that has been outsourced by the civic administration has been providing them only Rs 430. Minister KN Nehru, who met the protesters, promised to fulfill their demand.

Sources said that after the civic administration outsourced the waste management job to a private firm, conservancy workers, who were hired on contract basis, were moved under the control of the firm. Accordingly, the Srirnagam zone (zone 1) converted as many as 150 members, who were receiving a daily wage of Rs 570, and shifted them to the payroll of the private firm. However, the particular firm disbursed only Rs 430 per day and the workers were asked to come for duty on all days.

On Monday, the conservancy workers gathered near the Anna Statue at Chinthamani and staged a protest pressing their demands. On information, a team of the Fort police rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating workers. However, they continued their protest.

Meanwhile, Minister KN Nehru, who was passing through the area, stopped and inquired with the workers about their agitation and demands. The Minister assured them of fulfilling their demands after consultations with Chief Minister MK Stalin. Following the Minister’s assurance, the workers dispersed from the spot.