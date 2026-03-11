Nehru inaugurates City Club in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: City Club, owned by the Tiruchy City Corporation, which includes indoor games, was inaugurated by the Minister KN Nehru here on Tuesday. He also distributed the permanent membership cards.
The City Club, which was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 5.51 crore, was funded by the state along with the contribution of the civic administration.
The Club houses a gym, air-conditioned indoor games like table tennis, billiards, a canteen and four suites. While the civic administration had invited a life term membership with the deposit of Rs 2 lakh. An annual fee of Rs 15,000 would also be collected.
The life term members would get a 50 per cent rebate in the monthly subscription for each game and the room rentals. District Collector V Saravanan, Mayor Mu Anbalagan, City Corporation Commissioner L Madubalan and others were present.