Negligence in prison security will invite stern action, warns CM Vijay

Following the incident, the Chief Minister ordered action against officials over security lapses at the prison.

Warning prison officials and staff, Vijay said they should discharge their duties with full alertness and a sense of responsibility. He cautioned that the government would not tolerate negligence or indifference in duty and would take stern action against those responsible.

The escape of 17 inmates from the Theni prison on October 26 had raised concerns over security arrangements and supervision at the facility.