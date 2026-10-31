Negligence in prison security will invite stern action, warns CM Vijay

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has warned prison officials and staff that stern action will be taken against those found negligent in their duties, following the escape of 17 inmates from the Theni prison on October 26.
Following the incident, the Chief Minister ordered action against officials over security lapses at the prison.
Warning prison officials and staff, Vijay said they should discharge their duties with full alertness and a sense of responsibility. He cautioned that the government would not tolerate negligence or indifference in duty and would take stern action against those responsible.
The escape of 17 inmates from the Theni prison on October 26 had raised concerns over security arrangements and supervision at the facility.
The latest administrative action comes amid the government's efforts to strengthen prison security and ensure accountability among prison personnel.
Theni District Deputy Prison Officer N Nageswaran, who had been Prison Superintendent since August 6, was suspended from October 30 until further orders.
As part of measures to strengthen security, monitoring, and accountability in prison administration, the statement said Madurai Prison Superintendent R Krishnaraj has been transferred to Salem Prison.