'Negligence' costing lives, says Stalin slamming TN govt on rising crimes, drug menace

Expressing concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, the former Chief Minister blamed the state government for "absolute negligence", saying the state is fast becoming a manufacturing hub for synthetic drugs, while the police department remained completely paralysed.

Highlighting the recent wave of violent crimes, Stalin pointed out that days after a man was brutally murdered in front of his wife in Dindigul district right after signing his bail registry, a similar incident shocked Sivaganga. A history-sheeter named Madan, who was out on bail in a murder case, was chased and hacked to death in broad daylight.