'Negligence' costing lives, says Stalin slamming TN govt on rising crimes, drug menace

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Monday accused Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay of "failing" to monitor the state's law and order situation, claiming that a wave of retaliatory murders and unchecked drug trafficking proved that the "CM sir's negligence is costing lives."
Expressing concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, the former Chief Minister blamed the state government for "absolute negligence", saying the state is fast becoming a manufacturing hub for synthetic drugs, while the police department remained completely paralysed.
Highlighting the recent wave of violent crimes, Stalin pointed out that days after a man was brutally murdered in front of his wife in Dindigul district right after signing his bail registry, a similar incident shocked Sivaganga. A history-sheeter named Madan, who was out on bail in a murder case, was chased and hacked to death in broad daylight.
"I had previously questioned whether criminals out on bail are being monitored at all. The Sivaganga murder proves that the police are doing absolutely nothing constructive. This is a murder caused entirely by police apathy," Stalin said in a statement.
Also, he highlighted the horrific case near Perundurai, where a nurse was abducted, sexually assaulted, and murdered, with her body being recovered only five days later.
The DMK leader launched a direct attack on the ruling party, alleging that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionaries were operating drug trafficking networks under the assumption that they enjoyed political immunity.
Following the recent arrest of a TVK Union Secretary in Vedaranyam for smuggling ganja, another prominent TVK functionary, 'Meth' Boopalan, was arrested in the same district for trying to turn Tamil Nadu into a global manufacturing hub for methamphetamine, he alleged.
"Are party cadres learning this by watching the Chief Minister's movies? Is the state police incapable of nabbing them, or did they deliberately turn a blind eye for so long because the accused belonged to the ruling party?" Stalin questioned, demanding accountability.
The opposition leader stressed that to achieve effective drug control, Vijay must first control his own party members, which requires a functional police force.
He accused the Chief Minister of holding the Home portfolio only in name. "Has the Chief Minister outsourced the police department just like he distributed his other portfolios to fellow ministers?" he asked.
Concluding his statement with a direct swipe at Chief Minister Vijay, who had recently launched an anti-drug campaign, Stalin said, "CM sir, your negligence is costing lives. You told the youth to 'Quit Drugs, Choose Sports.' Now, it is time for you to leave your rest, take control of your department, and act."
During the event, the CM wrote the official awareness slogan "Sports-ah Edu, Drugs-ah Vidu" (Take up sports, quit drugs) on a campaign board.