NEET ‘wall’ will collapse when political change happens in a few months: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday indicated that NEET would be scrapped when the change of power desired by him happens at the union level in a few months.

Condoling the demise of medical aspirant Jagadeeswaran and his father Selvasekar of Chrompet, both of whom died by suicide, Stalin said, “When the political change we intend to create in a few months, happens, the NEET ‘wall’ would collapse.”

Taking a veiled dig at Governor R N Ravi for his remark that he would not sign the NEET exemption bill, the CM cited Ravi’s ‘inability’ to answer the query of a medical aspirant’s father during a recent interaction at Raj Bhavan, and said, “Those who refused to sign would disappear then.”

He also added that the Governor’s statement that he would not give assent to the NEET exemption bill only showed his ignorance.

“The Bill does not await his signature. It is pending with the President. As far as the legislation is concerned, he does not have any powers. He is making statements as if he had the authority,” remarked the CM.

Guv will not be moved by Jagadeeswaran’s death

Appealing to the students to not nurture suicidal thoughts and face everything boldly, Stalins cited Jagadeeswaran’s death and said, “Intelligent students, a bright future awaits you. Have confidence. You live and make others live. Never harbor suicidal thoughts. Let this be the last death on the NEET sacrificial altar. Governor R N Ravi’s heart will not be moved by the death of any number of Jagadeeswaran. There is no value for human life in the times of such cold-hearted people.”

Forwarded NEET exemption bill to President with a bad intention

Referring to the legal efforts made by the Tamil Nadu government to scrap NEET, the CM said that the incumbent Tamil Nadu governor, instead of giving assent to the NEET-exemption Bill when it was sent by the Assembly for the second time, forwarded it to the President with the bad intention that the bill must be put in cold storage somewhere.

Reiterating that NEET is a test that can be cleared only by those spending lakhs in private coaching centres and making numerous attempts, the CM said that those who pass and secure low marks in NEET are in a position to secure medical admission by spending money, demonstrating that only those who can afford would get medical admission.

Guv acting like a puppet of Coaching centres?

Clarifying that those who overcome the financial constraints and secure admission are government school students who get admitted through 7.5% reservation provided by the state government, the CM said, “Governor R N Ravi does not know any of it. He refuses to understand that or we are led to suspect if he is acting like a puppet of coaching centres.”

Recalling Ravi’’s meeting with online gambling firms when assent for the online gambling legislation was pending with Raj Bhavan, the CM said that he is inviting and tutoring students daily at Raj Bhavan like private coaching centres.