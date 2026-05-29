NEET uncertainty drives surge in engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) is a completely online, single-window counseling process conducted by Anna University for admission to undergraduate BE and BTech courses in the State, based solely on Class 12 marks without an entrance exam.

According to sources in the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), the online registration has started from May 3.

"Within a span of 26 days, the number of applications have crossed 2.5 lakh and it is expected to touch three lakh", a senior official from DOTE said on Friday.