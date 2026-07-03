NEET UG retest results to be out by July 20: NTA

CHENNAI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results of the NEET-UG 2026 examination by July 20, paving the way for the commencement of medical admissions across the country.
The entrance examination was originally scheduled on May 3 but was cancelled after the question paper was leaked before the test. A re-examination was conducted on June 21, with around 23 lakh candidates appearing at centres nationwide.
According to the NTA, the evaluation process is in its final stages and the results are being expedited to prevent further delays in the medical admission calendar.
The Medical Counselling Committee can release the counselling schedule for 15% all India quota, AIIMS, JIPMER, central and deemed universities, and the state authorities will release the schedule for the remaining 85% state quota seats only after the NEET-UG results are declared.
The delay has also affected admission schedules for several higher education courses, as many state universities align their academic calendars with the completion of the medical admission process.
The NTA said it is making efforts to release the results at the earliest to minimise disruption to the overall higher education admission cycle.
Once the results are announced, qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in all India quota and state-level counselling. The scorecard will include subject-wise marks, percentile score, all India rank and qualifying status.
Candidates have been advised to keep their application number and login credentials ready and monitor the official NTA NEET website for updates.