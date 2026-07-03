NEET UG retest results to be out by July 20: NTA

The entrance examination was originally scheduled on May 3 but was cancelled after the question paper was leaked before the test. A re-examination was conducted on June 21, with around 23 lakh candidates appearing at centres nationwide.



According to the NTA, the evaluation process is in its final stages and the results are being expedited to prevent further delays in the medical admission calendar.



The Medical Counselling Committee can release the counselling schedule for 15% all India quota, AIIMS, JIPMER, central and deemed universities, and the state authorities will release the schedule for the remaining 85% state quota seats only after the NEET-UG results are declared.