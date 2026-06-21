NEET UG re-exam begins under enhanced security measures

Across the country more than 19 lakh candidates appearing for the medical entrance test. Re-examination of NEET was being held becuase of leak of earlier test conducted in first week of May.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) implemented enhanced security measures, including biometric authentication, stringent frisking procedures and additional monitoring at examination centres to ensure a fair and transparent process.

The examination beling held from 2 pm to 5.15 pm, with candidates being provided an additional 15 minutes compared to the earlier schedule. Candidates were instructed to report to their allotted centres well in advance, as entry gates were closed at 1.30 pm and late arrivals were not permitted.