NEET UG re-exam begins under enhanced security measures

CHENNAI: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG re-examination was conducted across the state, as part of the nation wide exercise, on Sunday (June 21) under heightened security arrangements.
Across the country more than 19 lakh candidates appearing for the medical entrance test. Re-examination of NEET was being held becuase of leak of earlier test conducted in first week of May.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) implemented enhanced security measures, including biometric authentication, stringent frisking procedures and additional monitoring at examination centres to ensure a fair and transparent process.
The examination beling held from 2 pm to 5.15 pm, with candidates being provided an additional 15 minutes compared to the earlier schedule. Candidates were instructed to report to their allotted centres well in advance, as entry gates were closed at 1.30 pm and late arrivals were not permitted.
The NTA had advised candidates to carefully follow all instructions mentioned on their admit cards and adhere strictly to examination guidelines.
A strict dress code was enforced across centres. Candidates were permitted to wear light-coloured clothes with half sleeves and slippers or sandals with low heels. Full-sleeved garments, heavy clothing, shoes, large buttons and accessories were prohibited.
Students were also barred from wearing jewellery, including rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets.
Only candidates carrying their admit card, valid photo identity proof and a passport-size photograph were allowed to enter the examination hall after verification.
Transparent water bottles were permitted. However, electronic gadgets, study materials and other prohibited items were not allowed inside the examination centres.
The NTA is expected to announce the examination results after completing the evaluation process.