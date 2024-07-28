NEET-UG: Only 1 topper from Tamil Nadu after re-revision, down from 8

CHENNAI: Only one of eight top-rank holders from Tamil Nadu has retained the position as per the re-revised NEET-UG scorecard released by the National Testing Agency on Friday. In all, the total number of toppers has fallen to 17 from 67.

As per the initial list, eight students from Tamil Nadu had emerged as toppers. However, only P Rajaneesh from Namakkal, who had scored the full 720 marks, is on the final list as per the re-revised scorecard.

Among the top 100 candidates, there are 10 students from Tamil Nadu, including the seven other students who had earlier scored 720 marks. Their scores have now been changed to 715. Besides them, two more students from the State have scored 715 marks.

The re-revision has brought down the overall pass percentage marginally. Earlier, the NTA had said 89,426 of the 1,52,920 students who appeared for NEET-UG 2024 from Tamil Nadu had passed. The number as per the revised list is 89,198. The overall pass percentage is 58.30 per cent, down from 58.47 per cent in the initial list.

However, the overall pass percentage this year is still better than last year, when 54.45 per cent of the candidates had passed the examination. Of the 1,44,516 students who had appeared for NEET-UG 2023, 78,693 cleared it.

Meanwhile, after the release of the re-revised scorecards, the cut-off for this year is down by two marks.

The revised results have brought down the cut-off to 720-162 from 720-164 for the general category; 161-127 for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) category; 161-144 for the physically handicapped (general); and 143-127 for physically handicapped (SC, OBC, and ST) candidates.