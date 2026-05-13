NEET-UG null & void after paper leak; re-test soon

The Union Government simultaneously ordered a comprehensive Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged irregularities surrounding the examination, which was attended by nearly 22.79 lakh candidates across India and overseas.

The decision came days after investigators uncovered evidence suggesting that a guess paper containing hundreds of questions had circulated among aspirants well before the examination and allegedly carried striking similarities to the actual NEET question paper.

Announcing the cancellation, the NTA said inputs examined in coordination with central agencies and findings shared by law enforcement authorities indicated that the examination process could not be allowed to stand.