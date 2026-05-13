NEET-UG null & void after paper leak; re-test soon

CHENNAI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 following allegations of a large-scale question paper leak and mounting concerns over the integrity of the process.
The Union Government simultaneously ordered a comprehensive Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged irregularities surrounding the examination, which was attended by nearly 22.79 lakh candidates across India and overseas.
The decision came days after investigators uncovered evidence suggesting that a guess paper containing hundreds of questions had circulated among aspirants well before the examination and allegedly carried striking similarities to the actual NEET question paper.
Announcing the cancellation, the NTA said inputs examined in coordination with central agencies and findings shared by law enforcement authorities indicated that the examination process could not be allowed to stand.
"The Government of India has further decided to refer the matter to the CBI for a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations," the agency said, adding it would extend full cooperation and provide all records sought by the probe agency.
In a statement acknowledging the scale of disruption caused by the decision, the agency said it was conscious that the re-conduct would cause real and significant inconvenience to students and families, but maintained that permitting the examination to stand would have caused greater and more lasting damage to public trust.
The director general of the National Testing Agency, Abhishek Singh, clarified that all registration details, candidature data and examination centre preferences from the May cycle would be retained for the fresh examination. Candidates will not have to register again and no additional fee will be collected. Examination fees already paid by students will also be refunded.
Fresh examination dates and revised admit-card schedules will be announced within 7-10 days through official channels.
The controversy erupted after the Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group began investigating reports that a document containing around 410 questions had been circulated among students between 15 days and one month ahead of the examination.
Investigators suspect that more than 100 questions, particularly from Biology and Chemistry, closely matched the actual paper. Authorities also claimed the material had been shared through WhatsApp groups nearly 42 hours before the examination.