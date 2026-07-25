NEET row: Tamil Nadu ministers welcome Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

However, he cautioned that a single resignation is merely a temporary reprieve and fails to address the core crisis plaguing the medical admissions process.

Speaking to reporters, Nirmal Kumar emphasised that the resignation must not be used by the union government to quell ongoing demonstrations or deflect accountability.

"This resignation is a result of student unity, but it is not the ultimate solution," he said adding "for three years, thousands of aspirants have suffered due to systemic flaws in this examination."