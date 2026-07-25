NEET row: Tamil Nadu ministers welcome Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Nirmal Kumar on Saturday welcomed the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, terming it a significant victory for the peaceful and sustained protests led by students over the NEET issue.
However, he cautioned that a single resignation is merely a temporary reprieve and fails to address the core crisis plaguing the medical admissions process.
Speaking to reporters, Nirmal Kumar emphasised that the resignation must not be used by the union government to quell ongoing demonstrations or deflect accountability.
"This resignation is a result of student unity, but it is not the ultimate solution," he said adding "for three years, thousands of aspirants have suffered due to systemic flaws in this examination."
The Minister reiterated his government's steadfast stance on education reform, calling for an immediate ban on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).
He urged the central government to transfer all rights regarding educational policies and entrance examinations back to individual states.
Asserting that state governments are best positioned to manage regional academic needs, Nirmal Kumar maintained that restoring education to state jurisdiction remains the only long-term, viable solution for students across the nation.
"This must be viewed as a monumental victory for this massive public and student movement," said Minister for Minorities A M Shahjahan.
"Following a massive protest organized by the CJP at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, along with widespread demonstrations across various states, the Union Minister submitted his resignation today," he said urging the Centre to abolish NEET.