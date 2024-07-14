NEET row: Any bid to weaken TN's strong public health system must be condemned, Rahul tells CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Amidst the row over irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG), the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wrote to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and stated that "any attempt to weaken the strong public health system in Tamil Nadu must be condemned".



In his letter to CM Stalin, the Congress leader said, "Tamil Nadu is a pioneer state in building a public medical education system. As a result, a strong public health system has been built in the state. Any attempt to weaken this must be condemned."

Further, the Rae Bareli MP said that the Grand Old Party has been fighting for justice for the NEET-UG candidates since the early release of the NEET-UG results on June 4. "In the past month, I have met thousands of candidates who have been affected by the massive failure of the Union Government and the National Testing Agency (NTA). The twenty-four lakh candidates should get justice soon," Rahul demanded.

Lack of access to private coaching institutes and other facilities has made it impossible for talented candidates in rural areas to compete on an even playing field. This is our general educational ethos, he stated.

Further, Gandhi said that the NEET-UG has exposed the glaring flaws in India's higher education system and has also drawn attention to the impact of the national centralised examination system on marginalised students.

Earlier in June, Chief Minister Stalin had written to Rahul Gandhi and stated that a resolution seeking to ban the NEET exam had been passed in the State Assembly.

"I request you to voice this concern and the demand of Tamil Nadu in the Parliament and also suggest to the states that are in the INDIA bloc alliance to pass similar resolutions in the respective assemblies in the interest of the youth of the nation," Stalin told Rahul in his letter.

Stalin also wrote letters to the Chief Ministers of Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Telangana, and West Bengal over passing a similar resolution to abolish NEET in their respective state legislative assemblies.