CM Vijay reiterates TN's anti-NEET stance after Assembly furore

The issue figured prominently in the Assembly during the debate on the motion of confidence moved by the newly formed TVK government, with a member questioning the administration's position on NEET after the National Testing Agency (NTA) annulled the examination conducted on May 3.



Participating in the debate, MMK president MH Jawahirullah urged the State government to take a decisive stand against the examination.

"NEET must be viewed as a blot on a progressive state like Tamil Nadu. The new government should take a firm decision against NEET and ensure that admissions to medical courses are conducted solely on the basis of Class 12 marks," he said in the House.



Hours later, Vijay issued a statement, saying the latest controversy had vindicated Tamil Nadu's consistent opposition to NEET ever since its introduction.



"The cancellation has shattered the hopes and aspirations of lakhs of medical aspirants across the country," the Chief Minister said after the NTA scrapped the examination following allegations of a paper leak. The matter has since been referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation for inquiry.



NEET-UG 2026 was conducted at 5,432 centres across the country, including centres in 31 cities in Tamil Nadu. More than 22 lakh candidates appeared for the examination nationwide, including nearly 1.4 lakh students from the State.