NEET: No takers for non-clinical subjects among PG candidates

CHENNAI: The lack of takers for several specialities including anatomy, pharmacology, biochemistry, forensic medicine and others among postgraduate candidates appearing for NEET is a cause for concern, as the cut-off percentile in these specialities was lowered this year to ensure seats don’t go vacant.

In 2023, the cut-off was reduced to zero across all categories. For candidates to be eligible for counselling in the general or EWS category, the percentile was reduced from 50 to 15. For those in the SC/ST/OBC and persons with disabilities categories, it was reduced from 40 to 10.

Last year, since the cut-off was at zero across all categories, the last rank could also be given admission.

Experts in the medical education system across the country are questioning the lack of takers for non-clinical subjects, and find the drop in percentile alarming.

Dr Iniyan Xavier, cardiology resident at a GH, said, “Candidates don’t choose microbiology, pharmacology, anatomy, biochemistry, etc., because these lead to non-clinical jobs. Meaning that, they would work a desk, which they don’t prefer, as they perceive the field of medicine to be fast-paced, exciting etc. When you have only government jobs to choose from, they will be appointed as assistant professors where they can do nothing else to practice their skills. That’s why candidates prefer clinical specialities, or even take a few more years to prepare and choose certain specialities later on.”

He also pointed out that very few students choose these subjects only in government medical colleges. “They choose these courses in JIPMER or AIIMS rather than government medical colleges because they like the way it’s taught and the opportunities they receive after they graduate. Even toppers do that. What’s also important is where they take the courses,” added Iniyan.

Another reason is the dependency on medical colleges for employment. Consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at a government medical college, Dr Arvindh Santhosh, concurred and stated: “Candidates don’t choose specialities that are not highly paid. They also avoid the departments that depend on a medical college for them to find employment. Not many medical colleges have vacancies for these courses and many private colleges don’t employ them.”

Some candidates become research scholars in fields such as pharmacology, but even that’s plagued by very limited scope in India. Biochemistry labs need to be set up in hospitals for candidates from that field to be employed there but most hospitals just operate with the help of lab technicians. A full-fledged lab with a biochemist is not set up in many hospitals, especially in small hospitals.

Candidates pursuing the field of forensic medicine are either employed by the government or investigative agencies but again, lack of vacancies, career growth and salary are some of the main deterrent factors.

Dr S Perumal Pillai said, “Takers of forensic medicine and other non-clinical subjects find the job scene to be risky and unstable. Moreover, doctors also expect a work-life balance and require job security.”

Lack of candidates in such non-clinical specialties would also adversely impact academia too, as the post of assistant professors would remain vacant. “There has to be some job security, and the pay needs to be increased to attract more candidates to these courses. There’s already a shortage of assistant professors, which can be addressed with hiring of more manpower. It’s a serious concern, and so, assurances in salary, job security, etc., are necessary,” he added.

Experts also highlighted that a low percentile cut-off implies that candidates with poor academic performance can get admission by paying money in private colleges, and those performing well can be refused seats due to unaffordability.

“Therefore, government authorities should ensure that a balance is maintained by providing adequate jobs to ensure aspirants take up non-clinical specialities as well,” one of the experts averred.