NEET issue in TN | Establishing more Navodaya schools only solution: Ex-VC E Balagurusamy

CHENNAI: Former Anna University vice-chancellor E Balagurusamy claimed that establishing more Navodaya schools will be the only solution to the NEET issue in the State.
In an appeal letter to the political leaders in Tamil Nadu, he pointed out that at present 661 Navodaya schools were operating in as many as 638 districts across the country (except Tamil Nadu) with more than three lakh students enrolled, of which 78% are rural, 25% SC and 20% ST.
Claiming that that they are top-ranked CBSE schools, he said statistics show that in 2019, more than 20% of Navodaya students, who appeared for IIT JEE Main had cleared the exam and more than 80% of the students, who were appeared for NEET had cleared the exam and more than 80% of the students, who have appeared for the medical entrance exams qualified for admission.
He said there is a huge misconception in the state about the language policy of the Navodaya system. "In these schools, the medium of instruction up to Class VIII is the regional language with English as the second language. Subsequently, English becomes the medium of instruction, with the regional language (or any other) being taught as the second language. Therefore, the Navodaya system does not violate the Tamil Nadu Learning Act, 2006", he claimed.
"I wish to appeal to the leaders of all political parties, who are very much concerned about the welfare and upliftment of rural people, to prevail upon the Tamil Nadu government to change its rigid mind-set and allow the establishment of Navodaya schools in the state so that thousands of rural students could avail the excellent all-round education at free of cost," he said.