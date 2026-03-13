NEET issue in TN | Establishing more Navodaya schools only solution: Ex-VC E Balagurusamy

In an appeal letter to the political leaders in Tamil Nadu, he pointed out that at present 661 Navodaya schools were operating in as many as 638 districts across the country (except Tamil Nadu) with more than three lakh students enrolled, of which 78% are rural, 25% SC and 20% ST.



Claiming that that they are top-ranked CBSE schools, he said statistics show that in 2019, more than 20% of Navodaya students, who appeared for IIT JEE Main had cleared the exam and more than 80% of the students, who were appeared for NEET had cleared the exam and more than 80% of the students, who have appeared for the medical entrance exams qualified for admission.