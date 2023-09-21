NEET is a scam: Ma Subramanian on percentile reduction

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian called NEET a scam while responding to the qualifying percentile being made zero for PG medical seats in the country across all categories.

Health minister said that it is really surprising and we have very intelligent students in the country and in the State who can clear the exam. It has been said by the Union Health Ministry that NEET is not required for a qualification.

The authorities have said that they are directed to refer to the above mentioned subject and to say that the recommendation for reduction in qualifying percentile for postgraduate medical course for 2023 has been considered in the ministry. Approval of competent authority is hereby conveyed for reduction of qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 to zero across all categories. This is issued with the approval of all competent authorities," he quoted.

The minister said that there is no bigger scam than this. Anyone can get an admission, even the ones with no marks, and the one with the last rank can also be given admission. The ones with poor marks can get an admission by paying money and the ones who are performing well can be refused the seats by private medical colleges.

Anyone with money can get the seats in a private medical college and the ones deserving of the seats, can be deprived of the seats. There is no use of NEET in medical admissions,' he said.

He said that there is no difference between the ones who study and prepare for the examination and clear it or the ones who fail the examination. The chief minister has also stated the same and NEET can instead be scrapped.