NEET has succeeded in commercializing medical education: Anbumani Ramadoss

Pointing out data released by the state government, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has alleged that NEET has successfully commercialized medical education and urged the central government to cancel the entrance exams.

In his statement, Anbumani said that the data released by the Tamil Nadu government has proved that NEET has succeeded in making the medical education unreachable for poor students and commercialising the medical education.

"The intention of NEET has been defeated and continuing it is social injustice. Out of 28,849 students who are eligible for participating in medical admission counselling, only 31 per cent students have cleared the exam in their first attempt," he noted.

Similarly, only 21 per cent of 2,993 students, who participate under 7.5 per cent government school reservation, have cleared the exam in the first attempt. Others have appeared in the exam more than once. "Competitive exams should provide equal opportunity to all. But NEET does not provide such equal opportunity. How can a poor student, who does not have means to get NEET coaching once, can get coaching several times?" he asked.

Pointing out the higher number of government school students, who received coaching had cleared NEET, Anbumani said that NEET has created inequality among the government school students also.

"There was a practice in which students were allowed to write more than once to increase marks. As this was against equal opportunity, it was dropped. But, NEET takes away equal opportunity. If the central government is concerned with safeguarding social justice and increasing the quality of medical education, it should make an announcement to cancel NEET," he urged.