NEET hall ticket release postponed to April 27 morning

The NEET entrance exam for admission to MBBS, BDS, Siddha and other medical courses is scheduled to be held on May 3. Around 28 lakh candidates across India, including nearly 2 lakh students from Tamil Nadu, have registered for the exam.

Earlier, the hall tickets were expected to be released on Sunday through the official NTA website. However, in a last-minute change, the agency deferred the release to April 27 morning.