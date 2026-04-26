NEET hall ticket release postponed to April 27 morning

CHENNAI: The release of hall tickets for the NEET UG exam has been postponed to April 27 (Monday) at 10 am, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced, revising its earlier plan to issue them on Sunday.
The NEET entrance exam for admission to MBBS, BDS, Siddha and other medical courses is scheduled to be held on May 3. Around 28 lakh candidates across India, including nearly 2 lakh students from Tamil Nadu, have registered for the exam.
Earlier, the hall tickets were expected to be released on Sunday through the official NTA website. However, in a last-minute change, the agency deferred the release to April 27 morning.
Medical aspirants awaiting the admit cards will now be able to download them from the official portal once released, using their application number and date of birth.