NEET: Govt students’ admission stats will demolish DMK's false narrative, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Wednesday said that the false narrative set by the DMK against NEET would be demolished by the statistics pertaining to admission of government school students to govt medical colleges post-NEET.

Referring to the alleged shortcomings in the Justice A K Rajan committee report pointed out by the state BJP, Annamalai avoided giving credit to the previous AIADMK regime led by Edappadi K Palaniswami for the 7.5% reservation provided to government school students in MBBS admission and said, "After the implementation of NEET, a solution was found to increase the enrolment of rural and government school students to government medical colleges based on the recommendation of BJP led union government."

However, the DMK government appointed committee refused to disclose the details of the government school students' admission in government medical colleges pre-NEET, Annamalai said, in a statistics loaded message posted on his 'X' page.

The false narrative set by the DMK against NEET would be exposed once the details of government school students' admitted to government medical colleges pre-NEET is revealed, Annamalai revealed.

Significantly, it was evident from the statistics posted on 'X' by Annamalai himself that the volume of government school students admitted to government medical colleges in the state fell drastically from the high 30s in the pre-NEET period to three and six per year in the post-NEET period and it saw a significant rise only after the implementation of the 7.5% reservation for government school students by the EPS regime in 2020-21 academic year.