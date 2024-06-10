NEET exam 'irregularities': DMK govt releases Justice AK Rajan report in 9 languages

CHENNAI: The state government released Justice AK Rajan Committee report in English and all major Indian languages as large-scale protests emerge across India over the NEET results irregularities.

The panel’s report was released in English, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali. Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday took to social media platform X stating that the DMK was the first to foresee the hazards of NEET and undertook a large-scale campaign against it.

“After coming to power, we constituted a high-level committee headed by Justice AK Rajan to study the impact of the NEET-based admission process. The Committee’s report, based on extensive data analysis and inputs from students, parents and the public, has been published and shared with various state governments to expose NEET’s anti-poor and anti-social justice nature,” the Chief Minister said. He added that based on the recommendations in the report, a Bill seeking exemption from NEET was unanimously passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is now awaiting Presidential assent, after an inordinate delay from the Tamil Nadu Governor’s side.

The AK Rajan Committee report highlights that implementation of NEET neglects the 12 years of school curriculum and the examination has only enabled and empowered comparatively low-performing students to get admission to MBBS. In this manner, it does not help in ensuring the quality of medical education.

With several NEET related suicides reported in the state, the report also pointed out that NEET is burdening the students and creates anxiety and stress. It also stated that the examination stops students from rural, poor, and government school students from securing admissions in medical colleges.

“With prevailing malpractices, NEET in totality reduces the confidence of the students and affects their psyche. The conduct of NEET and NEXT would be tantamount to the Union government taking complete control of all the universities established by state Legislatures by law and subjugating the state governments to the Union government in all matters on education,” the CM stated.