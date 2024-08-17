Thanjavur NEET aspirant, son of daily wagers, kills self after failing to crack test

TIRUCHY: Frustrated over two unsuccessful attempts to clear NEET and unwilling to pursue engineering as per the wish of parents, who are daily wagers, a medical aspirant died by suicide at Pattukkottai in Thanjavur on Friday.

S Dhanush (20), son of Senthil Kumar and Santhi from Silambavelankadu village near Pattukkottai in Thanjavur, who had completed his class 12 in 2022 with a score of 515, was enrolled in an engineering college after he failed to clear NEET in his first attempt.

Even though he joined a private engineering college in Coimbatore, owing to the poor financial situation of his parents to support coaching fee-vital to crack the highly competitive medical entrance test. However, he discontinued the engineering course within a month as his passion always lay with the medical profession.

Dhanush tried his best to prepare for NEET from his home, without any professional support from coaching centres and appeared for the exam in 2022 and 2023 but was unsuccessful. As his parents asked him to at least join engineering, Dhanush once again applied for an engineering course this year, though he kept telling his parents that he hated studying a technical course.

On Friday, a frustrated Dhanush took his life while his parents were away for work. His parents informed Madukkur police who sent the body to the GH for postmortem. Police also registered a case.