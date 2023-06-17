Begin typing your search...

NEET does not give equal opportunity: Anbumani

17 Jun 2023
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss (ANI)

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the majority of students, who secured top 50 ranks in the NEET exam are not from State board schools, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the state government to get an exemption from the entrance exam.

In his statement, Anbumani said, it has been proven by a study that students from poor backgrounds can not achieve in the NEET exam.

"As NEET results are released, studies are being conducted on the backgrounds of the students who secured high marks. When collected details such as their schools, education board, coaching, and others from 39 students out of 50 toppers, it is revealed that none of the students are from Tamil Nadu state board schools, including Prabhanjan," he said.

Of the 39 students, as many as 29 are from CBSE schools, five are from Andhra Pradesh state board schools, three are from Maharashtra state board schools, and two are from West Bengal state board schools.

"Of the 39 students, 29 are from the upper caste. Only two students are from scheduled castes and 8 students are from backward castes. Also, 38 students attended special coaching for NEET. All the 39 students are from cities such as Delhi, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata, Nagpur, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam, and others," he said.

He urged the central government to cancel the NEET exam across the country as it does not provide equal opportunities.

"At least, the central government should come forward to exempt Tamil Nadu," he urged.

DTNEXT Bureau

