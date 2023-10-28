NEET can’t be scrapped with signature campaigns, says DMDK’s Premalatha

COIMBATORE: NEET cannot be scrapped if DMK manages to get 50 crore signatures and the ruling party is confusing students, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant said on Friday “Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has been confusing students for political gains.

Students of Tamil Nadu should be prepared to face NEET, and all competitive exams,” said Premalatha addressing the media in Dharmapuri. Alleging that the DMK has been talking on caste census and religious issues to divert the attention of people and cover up its wrong doings, she said, “Victory and loss are common for any political party. Even DMK and AIADMK suffered severe losses before grabbing power. The vote bank of DMDK will increase and the party will soon see an uprising.”

Pointing to hurling of petrol bombs near Raj Bhavan, Premalatha said the incident has shown deteriorating law and order in the state. “Whenever DMK comes to power, rowdyism and bomb culture rears up,” she said.