NEET aspirant in Kovai attempts self-immolation in coaching centre

COIMBATORE: A 19-year-old medical aspirant, who took up NEET coaching in a private academy, attempted suicide by self-immolation in Coimbatore on Thursday.

Police said Aakash Sree, 19, son of Madeswaran, an insurance agent from Erode, and Shanthi, a govt teacher, suffered severe burns and is undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

Police said Aakash was chided by the academy authorities for failing to mention his identification number on the OMR sheet.

They asked him to bring his parents. Depressed over the developments, Aakash doused himself with petrol in the bathroom of the academy.

“On hearing his loud cries, the staff doused the fire and rushed him to hospital. He sustained over 80 per cent burns and is in a critical condition,” police said.

However, the parents of the boy alleged harassment and sought an unbiased probe against the academy. Further inquiries are on.