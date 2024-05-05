NEET 2024: 12,730 government school students appear for exam in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: For the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), as many as 12,730 government and aided school students have appeared for the exam across Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

As per data from the school education department, 9,094 girls and 3,647 boys have registered for the exam. The selected students also underwent training at 330 government centres on all NEET subjects, including physics, chemistry, zoology and botany.

Further the data from the department pointed out that the highest number of enrolment for NEET coaching from government and aided schools has been from districts like Salem with 992 candidates, Thiruvanmalai with 929 candidates, Chennai with 827 candidates and Dharmapuri with 692 candidates.

Subsequently, the lowest enrollment for the NEET coaching from government students has been from districts such as; Nilgris with 39 candidates, Karur with 71 candidates, Ariyalur with 139 candidates, Mayiladuthurai and Tirunelveli districts with 126 candidates, Theni with 122 candidates and Ramanathapuram with 115 candidates.

Meanwhile, the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare departments also held a month-long coaching for students under the department school. As per the department, top 25 high performing students from the higher secondary ADW schools were selected for the coaching. And, to conduct the coaching the department allotted Rs 81. 39 lakh.

Speaking to DT NEXT, a NEET coaching teacher said, "We have thoroughly trained the students who were part of the coaching by the government. The subjects were divided as per difficult topics for students to better understand the concepts."

Moreover, the government students who attended the exam on Sunday shared that the physics paper was the most challenging, while the others were manageable.

Incidentally, another teacher noted that all students, regardless of their performances should be given competitive exam coaching rather than segregating select select. "Government should segregate based on the performances of any child. Hence, imparting coaching must be for every child, "added the teacher.