Neengal Nalama: Ministers Nehru and Ma Subramanian interact with public, enquire

CHENNAI: Following the launch of 'Neengal Nalama' scheme by TN Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday, the municipal administration minister K N Nehru and Health Minister Ma Subramanian interacted with the public on the phone and inquired about the benefits of the government's schemes.



The core idea behind this initiative is to establish direct communication channels between the people and government officials.

While addressing the media, the health minister said, "To address the well-being of citizens, the state government has implemented various schemes such as Vidiyal Payanam Thittam, Kalaingar's Varumun Kaapom, Naan Muthalvan, Puthumai Pen have not only gathered attention within the state but have also served as an inspiration across the country. Similarly, even this scheme will reach out to thousands of people in the state."

"We have contacted five people and inquired about their health and asked if they had any necessary assistance. Of which Sindhu, a law college student, suffered an unfortunate fall from the second floor. A video of her father taking her to the hospital went viral on social media and CM personally intervened, ensuring admission to Omandurar hospital. The CM closely monitored her recovery and further assisted her father in opening a tea shop near the hospital, " added Subramanian.



Similarly, a 13-year-old with a rare toe disorder Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) and she was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

She was hospitalized for 75 days and treatment was provided. Later, a prosthetic leg worth Rs 1.80 lakh was brought from Germany for her. When enquired over the phone, she has been doing well now.

Meanwhile, Nehru spoke to several residents those who have applied for drinking water and sewage connections and checked whether they had been provided with the connections within the stipulated time in the city.