Neelakurinji flowers bloom in Ooty after 12 years

CHENNAI: The Neelakurinji flower which is known to bloom once in 12 years has bloomed in Udagamandalam, popularly is known as Ooty, according to Thanthi TV reports.

As a delight to tourists who are in and around Ooty, the Nilgiris would be able to witness this flower after a decade.

Neelakurinji ia also known as Kurinji, it is a shrub that will be found in Shola forests.

The purplish blue flower blossoms only once in 12 years, and gave the Nilgiri Mountains range its name as nil (blue) + giri (mountains).

The flower grows at an altitude of 1300 meters to 2400 metres. The plant is usually 30 to 60 cm high. They can, however, grow well beyond 180 cm under congenial conditions.