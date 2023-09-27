Need godowns for harvested paddy: Ryots

VELLORE: The demand by farmers for godowns to store harvested paddy is getting louder after the recent good rains in integrated Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts.

Farmers, whose harvested paddy got drenched in the rains due to absence of proper storage facilities on individual farms, are now demanding the creation of godowns at the block level, sources said.

“The recent downpour has recharged groundwater and have also filled up tanks, which will be useful for next agricultural season. But harvested paddy becoming wet will not fetch them expected returns, when they are taken to Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs).

The high moisture content results in poor returns or outright rejection,” Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam youth wing state president R Subash said.

“That is why we are demanding godowns at the block level on a payment basis,” he added.

While the 14 rain gauge stations in Vellore district recorded a total of 571.10 mm averaging 63.46 mm, Tiruvannamalai district recorded a total of 490.20 mm at its 12 rain gauge stations averaging 40.85 mm.

Gudiyattam and Melalathur in the Vellore district recorded 118.40 mm and 104.20 mm, the highest recorded rainfall respectively.

Storage-wise, the Mordana dam near Gudiyattam is inching towards its maximum level as it has touched 37.06 feet against its full tank level (FTL) of 37.72 feet, while the Andiappanoor dam in Tirupattur district has a storage of 25.98 feet against its FTL of 26.24 feet.

However, the Rajathoppu reservoir, which has water to a depth of 1.71 feet against the FTL of 24.57 feet, near KV Kuppam in Vellore district has received nil inflow.

Overnight rain resulted in the 12-foot-high check dam at Pullur near Vaniyambadi on TN-AP border surplussing, while the Palar is presently flowing bank to bank at Mettupalayam near Vaniyambadi. The flow will reach Vellore, Ranipet and Kancheepuram districts, if the rains continue at the same level.