Officials said that the tenders were being floated well in advance to ensure that procurement and distribution are completed on time and students receive the materials without delay. When asked if Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s picture will be carried on the school bag, similarly to the previous CMs, officials stated that those decisions will be taken soon. “It is up to the CM to make that decision,” said an official.

Meanwhile, the department noted that the quality of supplies distributed to students has been taken into serious consideration during the procurement process.