CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation has floated a tender for procuring 55.93 lakh school bags worth Rs 103.81 crore for students studying in government and government-aided schools across the State for the 2027-28 academic year.
The procurement is part of a larger exercise by the corporation, which has floated multiple tenders covering nine categories of educational materials and essential supplies for the next academic year.
The tenders cover crayons, geometry boxes, colour pencils, socks, Velcro sandals, shoes, woollen sweaters, raincoats and ankle boots. The school bags are also being procured as part of the supply of educational essentials to students.
Officials said that the tenders were being floated well in advance to ensure that procurement and distribution are completed on time and students receive the materials without delay. When asked if Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s picture will be carried on the school bag, similarly to the previous CMs, officials stated that those decisions will be taken soon. “It is up to the CM to make that decision,” said an official.
Meanwhile, the department noted that the quality of supplies distributed to students has been taken into serious consideration during the procurement process.