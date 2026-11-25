The Survey for Assessment of Markers of Population Health, Activity, Diet and Anthropometry (SAMPADA), conducted during 2023–25, found that 52.8% of non-pregnant, non-lactating women aged 15–49 in Tamil Nadu were anaemic, against the national average of 55.9%.

Among children aged 12–59 months, the prevalence stood at 43.3%, higher than the national figure of 41.8%. The State, however, fared considerably better among adolescent girls aged 10–19, with 35.9% found to be anaemic, compared with 46.3% nationally.

The prevalence among adolescent boys was 15.5%, against 22.8% across the country. Among children aged five to nine, Tamil Nadu recorded 22.2%, significantly below the national average of 31.3%.

The gender divide was equally pronounced among adults. Anaemia affected 51.4% of women aged 20–59 in the State, compared with 54.8% nationally. Among men in the same age group, the prevalence was substantially lower at 17.3%, against the national figure of 22%. The burden remained considerable among older people, affecting 54% of women and 46.6% of men aged 60 and above in Tamil Nadu.