CHENNAI: Anaemia continues to afflict more than half of Tamil Nadu’s women of reproductive age, while the State has recorded a higher prevalence among children below five than the national average, exposing persistent nutritional vulnerabilities despite relatively better outcomes among adolescent girls, schoolkids and adult men, according to a nationwide survey released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday.
The Survey for Assessment of Markers of Population Health, Activity, Diet and Anthropometry (SAMPADA), conducted during 2023–25, found that 52.8% of non-pregnant, non-lactating women aged 15–49 in Tamil Nadu were anaemic, against the national average of 55.9%.
Among children aged 12–59 months, the prevalence stood at 43.3%, higher than the national figure of 41.8%. The State, however, fared considerably better among adolescent girls aged 10–19, with 35.9% found to be anaemic, compared with 46.3% nationally.
The prevalence among adolescent boys was 15.5%, against 22.8% across the country. Among children aged five to nine, Tamil Nadu recorded 22.2%, significantly below the national average of 31.3%.
The gender divide was equally pronounced among adults. Anaemia affected 51.4% of women aged 20–59 in the State, compared with 54.8% nationally. Among men in the same age group, the prevalence was substantially lower at 17.3%, against the national figure of 22%. The burden remained considerable among older people, affecting 54% of women and 46.6% of men aged 60 and above in Tamil Nadu.
Nationally, anaemia affected 41.8% of children aged 12–59 months, 46.3% of adolescent girls and 55.9% of women of reproductive age. The survey also extended national-level estimates to older adults, an age group for which comprehensive evidence had previously been limited.
SAMPADA, one of the largest nutrition surveys undertaken globally, covered more than two lakh people from over 81,000 households across 183 districts in 35 States and Union Territories. More than 1.7 lakh blood samples were analysed using venous blood collection and automated analysers, providing more accurate and reproducible haemoglobin estimates than point-of-care methods used in earlier national surveys.
The micronutrient assessment found that iron deficiency accounted for about half of anaemia cases among women, adolescent girls and children. Infections, haemoglobin disorders and inflammation associated with chronic diseases were also identified as contributing factors. Vitamin B12 and folate deficiencies, meanwhile, were found at similar levels among anaemic and non-anaemic individuals, indicating their limited contribution to the overall anaemia burden.
Severe anaemia accounted for less than 2% of cases in most population groups nationally, with mild anaemia constituting about half of the cases among women, adolescent girls and children.
Dr Rajiv Bahl, secretary, Department of Health Research and Director General of ICMR, said, “The lower prevalence recorded by SAMPADA compared with previous national surveys is encouraging. The comprehensive profiling will strengthen ongoing efforts under Anaemia Mukt Bharat.”
Dr Bharati Kulkarni, director, ICMR-NIN, said that the findings supported targeted, population-specific and life-course approaches to anaemia prevention and management, while underscoring the need for further research and improved surveillance.
Over two lakh people from 81,000 households in 183 districts across 35 States and Uts surveyed
More than 1.7 lakh blood samples analysed
Iron deficiency in half of anaemia cases among women, adolescent girls and children
Infections, haemoglobin disorders and chronic inflammation contributing factors
Severe anaemia among less than 2% of cases in most age groups
Around half of affected women, adolescent girls and children have mild anaemia