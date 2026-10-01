Nearly 45% of dairy animals infertile in Tamil Nadu, finds study

The cross sectional study, conducted between 2023-2025, analysed data from 2,254 animals and 579 farmers involved in small-scale dairy farming in Coimbatore, Erode, Tirupur and Dindigul.

The study, published on May 20 in the peer-reviewed journal Tropical Animal Health and Production, was conducted by researchers from Kumaraguru College of Liberal Arts and Science, Kumaraguru College of Technology, the University of Edinburgh’s Centre for Tropical Livestock Genetics and Health, Kumaraguru Institute of Agriculture, Veterinary College and Research Institute, Namakkal, and KCT Business School.

Of the 1,318 animals assessed specifically for infertility, 589 (44.7%) were classified as infertile. Separately, 246 of 1,207 animals assessed for repeat breeding (20.4%) were repeat breeders. Repeat breeding refers to failure to conceive despite regular oestrous cycles and no detectable clinical abnormality of the reproductive tract.