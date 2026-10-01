Nearly 45% of dairy animals infertile in Tamil Nadu, finds study

CHENNAI: Nearly 45% of dairy animals assessed for infertility in a study of small-scale dairy farms in Tamil Nadu were found to be infertile, while 20.4% of those assessed for repeat breeding were repeat breeders, highlighting significant reproductive challenges that could affect milk production and farm profitability.
The cross sectional study, conducted between 2023-2025, analysed data from 2,254 animals and 579 farmers involved in small-scale dairy farming in Coimbatore, Erode, Tirupur and Dindigul.
The study, published on May 20 in the peer-reviewed journal Tropical Animal Health and Production, was conducted by researchers from Kumaraguru College of Liberal Arts and Science, Kumaraguru College of Technology, the University of Edinburgh’s Centre for Tropical Livestock Genetics and Health, Kumaraguru Institute of Agriculture, Veterinary College and Research Institute, Namakkal, and KCT Business School.
Of the 1,318 animals assessed specifically for infertility, 589 (44.7%) were classified as infertile. Separately, 246 of 1,207 animals assessed for repeat breeding (20.4%) were repeat breeders. Repeat breeding refers to failure to conceive despite regular oestrous cycles and no detectable clinical abnormality of the reproductive tract.
Such reproductive problems can prolong calving intervals, reduce lifetime milk production and increase the cost of maintaining dairy animals. Researchers considered repeat breeding a component of the broader infertility category.
The study found significant associations between infertility and farmer type, breed type and species. Buffaloes recorded a higher infertility prevalence than cows, at 56.34% and 43.65%, respectively. At the breed level, cross-bred buffaloes recorded the highest infertility prevalence at 62.5%, followed by Holstein-Friesian cross-bred cattle at 46.9%, Jersey cross-bred cattle at 42.29% and indigenous cattle at 41.09%.
Repeat breeding was also more prevalent among buffaloes than cows, at 30% and 19.87%, respectively. Researchers found significant associations between repeat breeding and species, age and milk yield.
Animals producing up to four litres of milk a day recorded a repeat-breeding prevalence of 25.82%, compared with 18.43% among animals producing 4.1–8 litres and 17.11% among those producing more than eight litres a day. Researchers said that reproductive inefficiency could have economic as well as environmental consequences. Longer calving intervals and reduced lifetime milk production can affect farm returns, while lower reproductive efficiency can increase methane-emission intensity per unit of milk produced.
Researchers cautioned that the findings should not be interpreted as a state-wide infertility estimate for Tamil Nadu, as the study was based on the animals and farmers covered by the survey
The study recommends evidence-based reproductive management, digital herd monitoring and systematic farmer training to improve fertility and productivity. It also highlights the importance of balanced nutrition, timely detection of oestrus, reliable artificial insemination services and digital tools for herd management.
Researchers cautioned that the findings should not be interpreted as a state-wide infertility estimate for Tamil Nadu, as the study was based on the animals and farmers covered by the survey and has limitations in geographical generalisability.
Speaking to DT Next, Dr R Anilkumar, Director of Clinics, TANUVAS, said, “Infertility in animals at around 20-25% is considered within the normal range, but a rate of around 45% is certainly alarming and calls for immediate attention. Infertility and reproductive disorders can be caused by several factors, including nutritional deficiencies, poor reproductive management and other health-related issues. TANUVAS is taking various measures to address these challenges, strengthen reproductive management and improve fertility among dairy cattle and buffaloes across the State.”
Officials at TANUVAS also stated that the university was undertaking several measures to tackle infertility and reproductive problems among cattle and buffaloes. These include providing mineral mixtures to address nutritional deficiencies, improving reproductive management, promoting timely detection of oestrus and facilitating appropriate breeding interventions.
“We’re also extending these technologies and veterinary services to farmers through our field-level programmes. The focus is not merely on treating infertility after it occurs, but on improving the overall reproductive efficiency of animals, reducing repeat breeding and helping farmers achieve timely conception and better productivity,” added a senior official.
589 of 1,318 animals (44.7%) classified as infertile
246 of 1,207 animals (20.4%) were repeat breeders
Buffaloes recorded 56.34% infertility, compared with 43.65% among cows
Cross-bred buffaloes had the highest breed-level infertility prevalence at 62.5%
HF cross-bred cattle recorded 46.9%, Jersey cross-bred cattle 42.29% and indigenous cattle 41.09% infertility
Repeat breeding was 30% among buffaloes, 19.87% among cows
Repeat breeding significantly associated with species, age and milk yield
Infertility significantly associated with farmer type, breed type and species