Nearly 30% UG seats vacant in Tamil Nadu govenment arts colleges, admissions slow

The trend is reflected in PG admissions as well. Against a sanctioned intake of 24,334 seats in 110 arts and science colleges, only 23,896 candidates have registered so far. Of them, just 16,905 have paid the application fee, indicating that a sizeable number of applicants are yet to confirm their applications.

Officials attributed the decline in registrations to changing student preferences, with more candidates opting for engineering and other specialised professional courses instead of conventional arts and science programmes.

Admissions are continuing in colleges where seats remain vacant and officials expect the intake to improve in the coming days. However, they admitted that a significant number of UG seats are likely to remain unfilled even after the process concludes.