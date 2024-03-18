Nearly 20% of trees infected in Pollachi: TNAU study

COIMBATORE: A study by Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has found that up to 20 per cent of trees were damaged by root wilt disease.

“Up to 20 percent of coconut trees were damaged by the disease so far. But the extent of damage may vary as in some farms the disease is in its initial stage, while in others the disease is in its advanced stage, where the process is underway to cut down those trees. In a few groves, the damage is even extensive by up to 50 per cent,” said TNAU Vice Chancellor V Geethalakshmi.

A large team comprising 1,500 teachers and students from TNAU studied the extent of impact caused by root wilt disease on coconut trees in Pollachi, the hotspot of the disease by meeting 24,000 coconut farmers individually.

The proportion of damage caused by the disease could be attributed to the maintenance of trees. Secondly, the impact is felt more if trees are also infested by white fly menace, which already weakens the trees. Not only Pollachi, the outbreak of root wilt disease has also been reported across Tamil Nadu and as well as in other coconut-growing countries.

“For Tamil Nadu, the disease has spread from Kerala. Adequate awareness is being created among the farmers on dos and don’ts to prevent the spread of root wilt disease. Farmers are advised to remove those trees, which were in their advanced stage of the disease, to prevent further spread. For other trees in their early stage of disease, efforts will be taken to save them by giving them nutrients. The farmers are provided with a package on integrated pest management to control the spread through biological methods and chemicals,” she said.

The impact of the disease is less in tall trees, while infestation is found to be higher in hybrid trees that are shorter. Still, irrespective of the variety, disease symptoms are found in all trees.

The TNAU has also advised farmers not to purchase coconut saplings from disease-free nurseries.