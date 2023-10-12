Nearly 1.50 lakh shops closed, series of protests held across Delta

TIRUCHY: More than 1.50 lakh shops downed shutters in support of the bandh called by the farmers associations across the Delta region. However, normal life was not affected as public transport was operated as usual on Wednesday.

The Confederation of Delta Farmers Associations called on for the bandh on Wednesday condemning the Karnataka government for not releasing water for Delta irrigation despite the Supreme Court’s direction.

They protested against the pro-Kannada outfits and the BJP for protesting against Tamil Nadu. The traders union from the Delta region extended their support to the bandh organised by the farmers confederation, while several political parties, including the DMK also backed the bandh.

The farmers across the region staged a series of protests and more than 1.50 lakh shops downed shutters from 6 am to 6 pm in support.

In Tiruchy, the farmers and the members from various political parties, including DMK, MDMK, CPI and CPM assembled in front of the Head Post office and proceeded to BSNL regional office led by Tiruchy Mayor Mu Anbalagan and attempted to besiege the office.

The members also raised slogans against the Karnataka government for not adhering to the apex court verdict.

In Thanjavur, the protesters went on a procession from the old bus stand to the LIC office and staged a protest. Similarly, in various parts of Thanjavur district, including Kumbakonam, Sengipatti, Tiruvaiyaru, Pattukkottai, Peravurani and Orathanadu protests were held.

The shops in busy Kamaraj market and Sarfoji market downed shutters in support of the bandh.

Meanwhile, in Tiruvarur, the protests were held at Tiruvarur town, Mannargudi, Nannilam and Thiruthuraipoondi and a besiege protest was held in front of the post office in which more than 300 persons were held. Similar protests were held in Pudukkottai, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai.